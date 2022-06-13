Share with friends

Elizabeth “Martha” DeVane, 60, of St. Augustine, FL. passed away peacefully after an eight-month battle with cancer. She was born in Savannah, Georgia and relocated with her family to Valdosta when she was very young. She lived her childhood in Valdosta, where she attended St. Johns Catholic School before graduating with honors from Lowndes High School. She was proud of her time as a member of the Marching Georgia Bridgemen.

While raising a family of four daughters Martha attended night classes to graduate college and achieve her goal of becoming a teacher. She had a gift for working with young children and used it to teach kids at schools in Georgia before finding her real home in St. Augustine, Florida. As a first-grade teacher at Palencia Elementary School she touched the lives of many children, parents, and coworkers. Martha was honored this year to be selected as Teacher of the Year for her school.

Martha was a very kind and loving person who really enjoyed spending time with her family and friends. Nothing made her happier than having her toes in the sand at the beach. Her beautiful smile and sweet disposition will be missed by all who know her.

Martha is survived by her fiancé, Alan Culpepper of St. Augustine, FL, her father and stepmother Hal and Judy Davis, her mother Carol Davis, five siblings, Tony Davis (Jodi) of Alpharetta, Georgia, Greg Davis of Valdosta, Becky Rumker (Johnny) of Douglas, Georgia, Jenny Saliba (George) of Valdosta, Georgia, Kenny Davis of Hahira, Georgia. Also survived by four daughters Christie Cothren and Ashley DeVane of Hot Springs, Arkansas, Emily McTiernan of Woodstock, Georgia, and Courtney DeVane of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, and four grandchildren Jared Cothren, Libby Durham, Evelyn and Miles McTiernan.

A memorial service is scheduled for Saturday June 18, 2022 at 2:00 pm in the Chapel at Carson McLane Funeral Home, 2215 N. Patterson Street, Valdosta, GA 31602

Family will receive friends from 1pm -2pm at the funeral home with Memorial Services immediately following.

Condolences may be conveyed to the family on the obituary page of www.mclanecares.com Carson McLane Funeral Home