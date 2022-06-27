Share with friends

Catherine (Cathy) Jane Weaver, age 76, of Hahira, passed away on Thursday, June 23, 2022, at Tift Regional Medical Center. Cathy was born in Patterson, New Jersey on April 26, 1946, to the late George Frank and Almeda Alberta Washburn Schaffer. She was a member of New Life Baptist Church serving in the Ladies auxiliary and was an active member of the choir. She had worked as an accountant/bookkeeper for several business in Valdosta beginning with ITT Thompson, and retiring with Stewart, Fowler, Holley.

Cathy is survived by her daughter and son-in-law, Lisa and Henry Strickland of Hahira; son and daughter-in-law, John and Paula Spear of Paducah, Kentucky; one sister, Janice Drain of Maryland; four grandchildren, Katie (Michael) Dallaire, Kacey Spear, Libby (Travis Clark) Spear, and Ashley (Matt) Starks; nine great-grandchildren, Chasen Calabrese, Colton Calabrese, Silas Dallaire, Emelia Dallaire, Avner Dallaire, Hadleigh Clark, Jude Woods, Eden Clark, and Tucker Starks; a niece, Lena Drain She was preceded in death by her parents; one sister, Georgeann, and grandson, Charlie Calabrese.

A graveside service for Cathy Weaver will be held at 10 a.m. on Monday, June 27, 2022, at the McLane Riverview Memorial Gardens with Rev. Jim Schappaugh officiating. Condolences to the family may be conveyed online at www.mclanecares.com. Carson McLane