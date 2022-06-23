Share with friends

Caleb Mason Wright, 29, of Hahira passed away on Tuesday, June 21, 2022. He was born on April 13,1993, in Hahira, Georgia. Caleb was a member of Hahira United Methodist Church and a graduate of Lowndes High School Class of 2013. He was a member of the Georgia Bridgeman. Caleb loved hunting, fishing, video games and was a marksman. He loved people and he loved life. Caleb was attending school at Wiregrass Technical College in Douglas, GA.

Survivors include his parents, Malcolm and Vicki Wright of Hahira; his sister and brother in law, Jillian and Jacob Crum of Denver, Colorado; his grandfather, Dewitt Wright, Sr.of Ray City, GA; his aunts and uncles: Lisa and Terry Crane of Ty Ty, GA , Dewitt Jr. and Kathi Wright of Valdosta, GA, Scott Jagielski, of Hahira, GA, Mark Jagielski of Fort Lauderdale, FL; his special cousins, Jared and Taylor Wright of Alapaha, GA, Audrey Wright of Valdosta, GA, Bryson Crane of TyTy, GA, Grant and Hayley Crane of Athens, GA, Emma Rae Jagielski of Mexico Beach, FL, Alex and Patrick Shaw of Las Vegas, NV. He was preceded in death by his grandmother, Colleen Wright, his grandparents, Dennis and Judy Jagielski and his aunt, Micki Jagielski.

Visitation for friends and family will be held Friday, June 24, 2022 from 6 to 8 p.m. at Martin McLane Funeral Home in Hahira. Memorial Services will be held Saturday, June 25th at 11:00 a.m. in the chapel of Martin McLane Funeral Home with Reverend Mike Davis officiating.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in memory of Caleb to the Youth Group at Hahira United Methodist Church, 208 N. Church Street, Hahira, GA 31602.