Barbara Ellen Wetherington, 68, of Valdosta, died on Friday, June 10, 2022, at her home. Born in Brooks County on October 25, 1953, she was the daughter of John Dalton, Sr. and the late Leonore Kimble Dalton. Mrs. Wetherington enjoyed her work as office manager at Dalton/Wetherington Refrigeration, their family-owned business. She enjoyed time spent with family and loved going places with friends. Barbara was an avid fan of Lowndes Viking Football and an active supporter of the team. She loved serving her Lord and Savior and was a member of Unity Primitive Baptist Church.

Survivors include her husband, Jerry Wetherington of Valdosta; daughters, Mary Ellen (Steven) Brogdon of Valdosta, Tracy (Daryl) Smith of Hahira; grandchildren, Carter Brogdon (fiance’ Candler Swain) of Valdosta, Parker Brogdon of Valdosta, Lolli Smith, and Cooper Smith of Hahira; her father, John Dalton, Sr. of Valdosta, brother, John (Donna) Dalton, Jr. of Valdosta; sister, Susan (Phil) Raymond of Macon; and several nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her mother, and her father-in-law and mother-in-law, Ralph and Vera Wetherington.

Services for Mrs. Wetherington will be held on Tuesday, June 14, 2022 at 10:00 a.m. in the chapel of the Carson McLane Funeral Home. Elder Jim Sandlin, Elder Dwight Marshall and Elder Barry Marshall will officiate. Burial will follow at Unity Primitive Baptist Cemetery. The family will receive friends on Monday evening from 6 – 8 p.m. at the funeral home. Condolences may be given online at www.mclanecares.com.