Share with friends

Arren John (Arnie) Starling, Jr., 64, of Valdosta, died on Thursday, June 16, 2022, at South Georgia Medical Center following a period of declining health. He was born on July 11, 1957, in Madison, Florida to the late Arren Sr., and Virginia Ferrell Starling. Arnie had been employed in the past with JTB Contracting and was also a self-employed carpenter until health challenges forced him to early retirement. He loved to fish, hunt, look for arrowheads, and any activity that would place him in the great outdoors. He was also an avid reader and loved western novels, especially anything by Louis Lamour. Mr. Starling was of the Baptist faith.

He is survived by his wife of 44 years, Cindy Starling of Valdosta; his daughter and son-in-law, Amber and Chris Stephens of Valdosta; three sons, Jeremy Starling of Valdosta, Dylan Starling of Lake Park, and Travis Starling and his fiancée Jamie Stuckey of Valdosta; his grandchildren, Avery Stephens, Hailey Starling, Lealan Starling, Embrey Starling, Presli Starling, Zoey Starling, Odin Starling, Ryder Starling, and Vayda Starling; his father-in-law, Burcham Tharpe of Tallahassee, Florida; three sisters and two brothers-in-law, Rebecca and Don Tippett of Valdosta, Deborah Starling of Valdosta, and Lisa and Fred Jones of Jennings, Florida; a sister-in-law and brother-in-law, Donna and Donnie Edenfield of Blountstown, Florida; sister-in-law, Susie Tharpe and brother-in-law, Bronson Tharpe of Tallahassee, Florida; several nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his mother-in-law, Lavenia Hughey Tharpe.

A memorial service for Arnie Starling will be held on Tuesday, June 21, 2022, in the chapel of the Carson McLane Funeral Home with Rev. Robert Dawson officiating. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at the funeral home. Condolences to the family may be conveyed online at www.mclanecares.com. Carson McLane.