Share with friends

Mary Jane Hathaway Cone, 90, of Valdosta, passed away on Tuesday, May 10, 2022 at Fellowship Home. She was born on December 7, 1931 in Gardiner, ME to the late Irvin and Josephine Brown Hathaway. Mrs. Cone was a self-employed beautician who loved to talk with people. She loved knitting, crafts, and floral arrangements. She loved her family and she attended First Church of Nazarene.



Mrs. Cone is survived by her son Steve Cone (Linda) of Pensacola, FL; her daughter, Gina Moore, of Lake Park, GA; daughter-in-law, Deborah Cone, of Lake Park; her grandchildren, Clint Cone (Monica), Candice Kempa (Christopher), Shannon Marcus, Sarah Williams (Travis), Larry Cone, Jr., Eve Turner (Larry), Ryan Brady (Ada), Kayla Queen (Joe), Leah Browning (Jackson), Ian Jett; twenty six great grandchildren; one great great grandchild; a very special nephew Jimmy Hathaway; her caretaker, Ashley Weeks; and numerous nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her husband Guy Leslie Cone in 1998, her parents, sons Fred Cone and Larry Cone, great grandson Bryce Bobbit, eight brothers and one sister.

A funeral service will be held at 11am on Thursday, May 12, 2022 at the River Pavilion at McLane Riverview Memorial Gardens with Chaplain Brian Sayre officiating. Burial will follow at McLane Riverview Memorial Gardens. The family will receive friends prior to the service from 10-11am. Condolences to the family may be conveyed online at www.mclanecares.com. Carson McLane Funeral Home