Marilyn Shiver, 85, of Valdosta passed away Sunday, May 29, 2022 at home. She was born in Caribou, Maine on September 13, 1936 to the late David and Zowie Carrow Cyr and had lived in this area for over 60 years. Mrs. Shiver was an active member of St. John the Evangelist Catholic Church and retired manager of the Colonial Bread Store. She enjoyed spending time with her family and listening to Elvis Presley.

Survivors include her children and their spouses, Kitty Kent of Hahira, Darlene and Drew Barry of Thomasville, Laura Berard of Valdosta, Becky and Trey Wetherington of Hahira, Ricky Shiver of Valdosta; her grandchildren, Brandon and Candice Moore, Shawn and Katilyn Moore, Travis Moore, Brogen Berard, Treb Wetherington, Savana Shiver, Zoey Wetherington; her great grandchildren, Taylor Moore Beall, Case Moore, MacKenzie Moore; 3-great great grandchildren; and several step grandchildren and great grandchildren; three brothers and two sisters in law, Pete Cyr, Dana and Linda Cyr; Larry and Marie Ann Cyr all of Caribou, ME. The family wishes to express their appreciation to Hospice of South Georgia, caregivers, Miss Lou and Leslie and the other caregivers who were with Mrs. Shiver during this journey.

Private family graveside services will be held at McLane Riverview Memorial Gardens. In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to Hospice of South Georgia, P. O. Box 1727, Valdosta, GA 31603-1727. Condolences to the family may be conveyed online at www.mclanecares.com Carson McLane Funeral Home.