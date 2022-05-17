//Katherine Joiner

Share with friends

Katherine Ellen Norman Joiner, 43, of Hahira, Georgia passed away at her home on Friday, May 13, 2022. She was born in Valdosta, Georgia at the hospital on Moody Air Force Base on March 28, 1979 to the late Rhea Norman and Debra Giffin Norman. As a military dependent, Katie traveled the world and was a friend to many. She loved her Lord Jesus Christ, her children, her family, her friends, and to cook. Katie could turn any conversation into a song, and if you knew her, you can hear her doing this even now.

Katie is survived by her mother, Debra Norman of Hahira; her children, Blake and Bailey Joiner of Hahira; her sisters, Melony (Jay) Jordan of Hahira and Heather (Stephen) Morin of Lake Park; her nieces and nephews, Preston Meadows of Adel, Gabe Norman and Kylie Norman of Hahira, Trevor Terry of Smyrna, Macie Morin and Jackson Morin of Lake Park; her dog, Rascal; and many aunts and uncles and cousins who loved her.

In following Katie’s wishes, she will be cremated with a private family service at her home where her ashes will be interred with a beautiful tree that will grow, give a home to the birds she loved, and serve as a lasting reminder of our Katie. Condolences to the family may be conveyed online at www.mclanecares.com. Carson McLane Funeral Home.