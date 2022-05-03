Share with friends

Judy Fountain, 75, of Valdosta died on Saturday April 30, 2022, at her home. Born in Valdosta on June 14, 1946, Judy was a daughter of the late Carl Edward and Lillie Mae Cumbess Wiggins. She worked for Strickland Cotton Mills for many years. Judy was a Baptist. She loved to attend festivals, shopping and going out to eat. She enjoyed decorating her yard and home for the “Holidays.” A loving daughter, sister, mother and grandmother, Judy was devoted to her family. Her favorite artist was Elvis.



Survivors are her daughters, Peggy and Brian Webb of Cleveland, Texas, Elizabeth Graziani of Valdosta; ten grandchildren, Brandon (Michelle) Hendry, Brad Hendry, Danielle Gutierrez all of Valdosta, Adrienne (Sergio) Vanvollenhoven of Cleveland, Texas, Ronald Graziani, Michael Graziani both of Valdosta, David Webb, BJ (Jolanda) Webb both of Spring, Texas, Michael (Keira) Webb of Conroe, Texas, Matthew Webb of Cleveland, Texas; thirty four great grandchildren, two great greatgrandchildren; sister, Dorothy Bowles of Valdosta; numerous nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents, her brother, Rufus Wiggins and sisters, Minnie Ogle, Edna Green, and Laura Davis.

Funeral services will be held on Tuesday, May 3, 2022, at 11:00 a.m. at McLane Lakewood Funeral Home. Mr. Joseph Alexander will officiate. Burial will follow at Lake Park City Cemetery. The family will receive friends at the funeral home at Lake Park on Monday evening from 6 – 8 p.m. www.mclanecares.com.