Johnny Kirkland, 69, of Hazlehurst and recently of Valdosta, passed away on Wednesday, May 25, 2022 at his daughters’ residence. He was born in Hazlehurst, GA on January 21, 1953, to the late James Leon Kirkland and Mary Alice Morris Kirkland. He was employed as a machine mechanic at Hazlehurst Mills. He loved being with his family. He enjoyed fishing, his bowling league, being around water, and camping.

Mr. Kirkland is survived by his daughters and son-in-law, Shelly Kirkland Best, of Jesup, GA and Ashley and Thad Mitchell, of Valdosta; his grandchildren, Bryson Waters, Anleigh Best, Bowen Mitchell, Cannon Mitchell, and Ada Drue Mitchell; his sisters and their spouses, Jeanette and Gary Jones, of Baxley, GA, Betty and Robert Tanner, of McRae, GA, Stevie Kirkland, of Hazlehurst, GA, and Ricky Kirkland, of Florida; his sister-in-law, Shirley Kirkland, of Milan, GA. He was preceded in death by his parents and brothers, Jimmy Kirkland, Wayne Kirkland, and David Kirkland, and his grandson, Brooks Emerson Mitchell.

A memorial service will be held at 1pm on Friday, May 27, 2022, at Wainwright/Parlor Funeral Home Chapel in Hazlehurst. Condolences to the family may be conveyed online at www.mclanecares.com. Carson McLane Funeral Home