Mrs. Jean Weldon Beaty, 80, of Valdosta, passed away Monday afternoon, May 16, 2022, after a prolonged illness. Jean grew up in Rome, GA, and graduated from West Rome High School where she was the head cheerleader. In 1963 she graduated with Honors from Carson Newman College in Jefferson City, TN, where she met her husband Howard Beaty and they were wed on June 6, 1964. Jean was a teacher for three years at Lowndes Christian Academy and then worked at Lowndes County Dept of Family and Children Services where she held several roles and retired in 2001. She was very active at Park Avenue United Methodist Church, particularly the Emmaus Walks for which she served as director (for two walks) and helped foster the growth of the program.

She is survived by her husband of 57 years, Howard K. Beaty, Sr, her three sons, and two daughters in law, the oldest H. Kenneth & Janet Beaty of Lenoir City, TN; twin sons, James David Beaty of Valdosta, and William Douglas & Theresa Beaty of Columbia, SC. Also, she is survived by her grandchildren, Sean Kenneth and wife Christian, Alayna Faye, and Andrew Douglas. She is predeceased by her parents James T. Weldon and Lois Herring Weldon.

The service for Jean will be held at 11 am, on Monday, May 23, at Park Avenue United Methodist Church. Rev. Jimmy Towson and Rev Jamie Bone will preside at the funeral. Burial will follow at McLane Riverview Memorial Gardens. The family will receive friends on Sunday, May 22, from 3 until 5 pm, at Carson McLane Funeral Home. In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorials and donations be made to Park Avenue United Methodist Church. Condolences may be conveyed to the family on the obituary page of www.mclanecares.com. Carson McLane Funeral Home