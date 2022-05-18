Share with friends

Hieu Thi Le, 79, of Valdosta, passed away on Sunday, May 15, 2022. She was born in Vietnam on September 29, 1942. She was a retired lab technician at the University of Michigan. She loved spending time with her grandchildren, traveling, and exercising.

Mrs. Le is survived by her son Michael Huy Le (Thuy Tran), of Valdosta; daughter Minh-Hien Thi-Le Templeton (Michael), of Valdosta; her grandchildren, Amelia Hieu Trieu, Maosen Le, Tinson Trieu, Madelox Trieu, Juliana Templeton, Ashton Templeton, Jenni Le, and Tammy Le. She was preceded in death by her husband Van Tien Le in 2018, and her parents Chuc The Le and Quy Thi Nguyen.

A memorial service will be held on Saturday, May 21, 2022, at 11:00 a.m. in the Magnolia Room Chapel of the Carson McLane Funeral Home