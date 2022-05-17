//Herschel “Kenny” Kenneth Howell

Share with friends

Kenny Howell, 66, of Valdosta, passed away at his home surrounded by his family on Sunday, May 15, 2022 following a lengthy illness. He was born on February 12, 1956 to the late Herschel and Jean Sandlin Howell. Kenny owned and operated Southeastern Millwrights for over twenty years, retiring after his health declined. He was called a self-educated engineer by those who worked with him. He was a member of Mt. Pleasant Church of Christ. Kenny was a loving husband, father, brother, and Papa. Kenny was a generous man who loved unconditionally. He loved offshore fishing, gardening, cooking for his family, and he also enjoyed scuba diving in his younger years.

He is survived by his wife Jill Wells Howell, of Valdosta, one son and daughter-in-law, Blake (Susan) Howell; two daughters and

sons-in-law, Brittany (Raphael) Smith, Tiffany (Mike) Butler; all of Valdosta, ten grandchildren, Abigail Jean Howell, Anne Elise Howell, Robert Allen Herschel Howell, Bella Smith, Ian Smith, Owen Smith. Jackson Butler, Prebble Butler, Sam Butler, Lola Butler. Also surviving is a sister and brother-in-law, Lisa (Robert) Moore of Lake Park, a niece Morgan Parker of Hahira, and a brother, Kevin Howell of Lake Park.

Graveside services will be held on Wednesday, May 18, 2022 at 1:00

p.m. at Carter Cemetery. Kenny’s cousin Mickey Corbett will officiate. The family will receive friends at the Carson McLane Funeral Home on Wednesday from 10:00 a.m. until 12:00 noon. Condolences may be conveyed online at www.mclanecares.com.