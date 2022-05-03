Share with friends

Daniel “Danny” Wayne Michaels

January 31, 1950 — April 30, 2022

Daniel “Danny” Wayne Michaels, 72, of North Little Rock, Arkansas passed away April 30, 2022 of heart disease and kidney failure. Danny was born in Chattanooga, Tennessee to Mary Michaels and William Wayne Michaels. He spent most of his young life in Jacksonville, Florida.

He is survived by his wife of 52 years, Judy Chaney Michaels; children, William “Bill” Michaels (Jennifer), Samuel Michaels (Leigh) and Darren Michaels (Cindy); grandchildren, Renee Michaels Spratley (Robert), Austin, Bentley, Peyton, Lance, Reese, Blake, Hannah and Eleanor; and great-granddaughter, Melody. He is also survived by his sisters, Donna (Greg) and Debbie Davies.

Danny was a Construction Engineer and the family lived in many locations during his career. He loved baseball and most other sports. At one time, he was the youngest umpire in the state of Florida at the age of 18 for little league.

He liked conversation and had some interesting stories to tell. He was always willing to sacrifice to meet the needs of his loved ones. Most of all he was the love of Judy’s life, a loving father and grandfather and an all-around good person.

“Come to me, all of you who are weary and carry heavy burden and I will give you rest.”

Graveside service will be 11:30 AM, Friday, May 13, 2022 at McLane Riverview Memorial Gardens in Valdosta, Georgia with services provided by Martin McLane Funeral Home in Hahira, Georgia.