Coach Randy Hill, 75, of Lake Park passed away Sunday, May 8, 2022 at his residence after being sick for several months. His wife, Margie, of over 50 years was by his side, where she was always. Coach Hill was born in Ware Shoals, SC to the late John Troy Hill and Georgia Doris Tripp Hill. He graduated from Trion High School and earned his Bachelor’s Degree in Health and Physical Education from Georgia Southern University. Randy was a veteran, serving in Vietnam with the U.S. Army, where he served as a combat medic and earned a silver star for bravery after going back to rescue a fallen soldier.



To say that Coach Randy Hill was a legend is putting it mildly. Coach Hill left his footprint on every football field and golf course that crossed his path. His illustrious coaching career began at Appling County High School in Baxley, GA for seven years under Coach Bob Griffith. He soon met Coach Milt Miller, and together the two would carve a path through South Georgia high school football starting at Worth County High School in Sylvester, GA where they coached for 13 years. While at Worth County, he served as the Defensive Coordinator and the Defensive Backs coach and helped lead the team to 4 state championship games earning his first state championship ring in 1987.

In 1992, the Hill family made a major move to Valdosta where he and Coach Miller’s coaching staff would forever change the face of Lowndes High School football. While at Lowndes, Coach Hill helped lead the Vikings to 4 State Championships. His success didn’t stop just at football, Randy also coached the golf teams at Worth County and Lowndes where he coached the LHS golf team to another State Championship. After coaching for 39 years, Randy retired from Lowndes High School. However, Randy’s stamp on South Georgia football was not over. In 2013, he got the opportunity of a lifetime. He was able to coach with his son, Brian, and son-in-law, Jeff, at Bainbridge High School where he helped coach a historic season that led up to his final State Championship ring in 2018.

He is survived by his wife, Margie Ward Hill of Lake Park, daughter and son in law, Kristi and Jeff Littleton and son and daughter in law, Brian and Liz Hill all of Bainbridge, GA, five granddaughters, Anna Kate Littleton, Aubrey Hill, Addison Hill, Emily Littleton and Alden Hill.

Coach Hill’s memorial service will be held Friday, May 13, 2022 at 3:00 p.m. at the Lake Park United Methodist Church, 412 West Cotton Avenue, Lake Park, GA with Reverend Larry Hauser officiating. The family will receive friends from 2:00 until 3:00 p.m. Friday at the church. Condolences to the family may be expressed online at www.mclanecares.com.

Carson McLane Funeral Home.