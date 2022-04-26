Share with friends

Willie Maxine Clark, formerly of Princeton, West Virginia, passed away on April 22, 2022, after a short illness with pancreatic cancer. Born and raised in the mountains of West Virginia, her birth was perhaps not the most memorable thing that happened in 1929, but she was definitely the best person born on June 18th of that year.

For 50 of her 92 years, she was an LPN, a career that she began serving the people of Bluefield, West Virginia at St. Luke’s Hospital. She was so well regarded, that family members would schedule their surgeries and baby deliveries to make sure they were in her care at the hospital.

Maxine loved the Atlanta Braves. Her nephew, Bob Goddard’s most recent and favorite memory will be this past year’s run up all the way to the World Series. She took all the credit for their historic win.

Prior to Covid, she was ever-present at all of GG’s Sugared Peppers Festivals and was known far and wide as GG’s faithful partner in peppers.

Having no children of her own, she was instrumental in the loving care and raising of her nieces, nephew, and great nieces and great nephew.

She was fiercely independent, living next door to her sister up until her death. They joked often about the good, strong wall between them. The last few weeks of her life were filled with laughter and love as she was surrounded by the people she loved the most. Her niece, Regal Goddard, came in from Singapore for a visit and stayed for the duration, taking care of her until the very end. She enjoyed many visits from her Florida family. With Kristina and Jennifer she shared their love of Disney. Her dear niece, Connie, whose regular Sunday phone calls became visits to Valdosta, kept the memory of her late sister, Grace, alive. Angela and John brought her a coconut cream pie from Jacksonville to satisfy a final sweet tooth craving. As recently as Good Friday, she was up and chatting with her great niece and nephew when they came to visit her from New York and Athens, respectively.

Willie Maxine Clark is preceded in death by her parents, Rev. and Mrs. W. D. Hicks, her husband Thurman Queen, and her sister, Grace and Pete Consolo. She is survived by her sister, Gelana Goddard, her niece, Connie Stotts of Jacksonville, FL., her nephew, Bob Goddard (Mattia) of Valdosta, GA., her niece Regal Goddard (Edward Sorensen) of Singapore, her great niece Angela Holley (John) of Jacksonville, FL., her great niece Jennifer Gardner (David) of Orlando, FL., her great nephew Bobby Goddard of Athens, GA, her great niece Raquel Goddard of Bronxville, NY, and her great, great niece Kristina Mutter of Orlando, FL.

The family gratefully acknowledges the wonderful and deeply respectful work of Hospice of South Georgia as they guided Maxine in her transition to her final rest. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to this most deserving organization, or to Camp Rock.

The family will receive friends from 5-6 pm at Carson McLane on Friday, April 29, 2022, with a prayer service following at 6pm with Reverend Jay Watkins officiating.

