Michael Wayne Rowan, 69, passed away on Saturday, April 9, 2022, at his home in Valdosta. He was born on January 15, 1953, to the late William Jasper Rowan, Jr. and Clara Mae Parker Rowan in Charleston, SC. He was the owner/operator of Top Gun Motor Sports for 50 years. He was a well-known mechanic and built custom hot rods. He enjoyed going to car shows. He loved people and had many followers on Facebook. He never met a stranger and loved spending time with his family and his loving wife of 3 years, Cindy.



Mr. Rowan is survived by his wife, Lucinda (Cindy) M. Rowan, of Lake Park; his children, Brandy Rowan, of Adel, Josh (Trisha) Rowan, of Adel, Meagan Rowan, of Lawrenceville, GA, Benjamin (Ansley) Stubbs, of Valdosta, and Kelly (Lori) Stubbs, of Valdosta; his grandchildren, Kourtney White, Kristina Rowan, both of Titusville, FL, Kody Wright, of Adel, Christopher Rowan, Shean Rowan, both of North Carolina, Joshua Rowan, Jr., Marlee Rowan, Tyler Rowan, all of Adel, Tyson Rowan, of Pooler, GA, and Talia Stubbs, of Valdosta; six great grandchildren; two brothers, Dennis (Rosemary) Rowan, of Jacksonville, FL, Marshall (Tanyia) Rowan, of Macclenny, FL; and sister, Donna Rowan of Adel. He was preceded in death by his parents, daughter Julie Rowan, and grandson Thomas Rowan.

A funeral service will be held on Thursday, April 14, 2022, at 11a.m. in the chapel of the Carson McLane Funeral Home with Brother Dan Bremer officiating. The family will receive friends on Wednesday from 6-8pm at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers please make donations to the funeral home to offset the funeral expenses. Condolences to the family may be conveyed online at www.mclanecares.com. Carson McLane Funeral Home

The funeral service will be livestreamed on the tribute wall of this obituary at www.mclanecares.com.