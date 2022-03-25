Share with friends

Dianne Hamby Wright, 80, of Valdosta, died on Wednesday, March 23, 2022, at The Orchard following a period of declining health. She was born on May 4, 1941, in Clyattville to the late Alvin and Kathryn Morris Hamby. Dianne received her Bachelor of Education degree from Valdosta State (VSC) and later a Master’s degree in Library Science from Florida State University. Dianne retired from Valdosta State University after 26 years of service as a librarian. It would go without saying that she had a love for reading, but she also enjoyed traveling and was of the Baptist faith.



Dianne is survived by her husband of 57 years, Fred Wright of Valdosta; her five sisters and three brothers-in-law, Peggy Wisenbaker of Valdosta, Patsy and Bobby Sutton of Gainesville, Florida, Joyce Tomlinson of Echols County, Jim and Betty Hamby of Nashville, Tennessee, and Kathy and Wayne Stringer of Valdosta; numerous nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her brother, Johnny Hamby; her sister-in-law, Betty Hamby, and her brothers-in-law, Harold Wisenbaker and Derrell Tomlinson.

Services for Dianne Hamby Wright will be held at 2 p.m. on Saturday, March 26, 2022, in the chapel of the Carson McLane Funeral Home with Rev. Dennis Massie officiating. The burial will follow in the Sunset Hill Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 1-2 p.m. prior to the service at the funeral home. Condolences to the family may be conveyed online at www.mclanecares.com. Carson McLane.