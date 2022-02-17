Share with friends











William Leon Chapman (Buddy), 86, of Valdosta, passed away Sunday, February 13, 2022, at South Georgia Medical Center surrounded by his family. Buddy was born in Bibb County on June 4th, 1935, to the late David Eugene and Naomi Hudson Chapman. He was the baby of the family with three brothers and four sisters. He grew up share cropping and learned early on how to work hard and carried that through the rest of his life. But along with being taught how to work hard, he grew up with a lot of love and strong Christian values. He graduated from Lanier Academy in 1954 and was in the National Guard for the next 12 years.

In 1955 he began his long career with Bearings and Drives becoming their very first Million Dollar Salesman. He retired as Vice President after 44 ½ years. Bearing and Drives transferred him in 1964 to Valdosta to open their third branch. After he moved to Valdosta, he met and married his beautiful Lonna Marie Clark in 1970. From that marriage they had their daughter April Marie Chapman. After waiting many years, he became a Papa to two wonderful grandkids, Lane and Ella.

He was a long-time member of First Baptist Church in Valdosta and knew the Lord as his Savior. He began each day on his knees bowed in prayer. He loved the Lord, his family and his Country will all his heart.

He was preceded in death by his brothers Hubert, Herbert and Bill and sisters Minnie Lee, Doris, and Helen. He is survived by his loving wife, Lonna Chapman, his daughter April Chapman Wright, son-in-love Robin Wright and his two grandchildren, William Lane and Ella Marie Wright of Valdosta, his sister June Mullis from Macon, GA, and many nieces & nephews.

He will be missed by his family, but know he is loving Heaven. He said he will be looking forward to seeing everyone in when they get there.

Funeral services will be at 2pm Thursday, February 17, 2022 at the Carson McLane Funeral Home with Rev. Mac Weaver, Rev. Chuck Owens, Rev. Dennis Massie officiating. Entombment will follow at McLane Riverview Mausoleum. The family will receive friends prior to the service from 12-2pm. In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to First Baptist Church of Valdosta, or to St. Jude. Condolences to the family may conveyed online at www.mclanecares.com. Carson McLane Funeral Home