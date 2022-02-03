Share with friends











Teresa Tyre Frier of Waleska, Ga and formerly of Valdosta, GA passed away on Monday, January 31, 2022. She was born in Valdosta, GA on June 1, 1957 to the late James Homer, Jr. & Lois Sowers Tyre. She was a member of New Life Church in Canton, GA as well as a loving, giving, patient, and kind friend. She had also worked at Methodist Church District Office and First Baptist Church in Valdosta, GA.



She is survived by her husband, Pat Frier, of Waleska, GA; two sons & a daughter-in-law, Tyre & JoLyn Schultz, of Nashville, GA, and Jon Schultz, of Valdosta, GA; her three grandchildren, Hunter Schultz, Levi Schultz, and Samantha Schultz; her three loving friends, Sherri (Tim) Sutton, of Lawrenceville, GA, Renea McCaully, Canton, GA, and Tamara Oglesby, of Hahira, GA. She is preceded in death by her parents; her grandchild, Zachary Schultz; her brother, James Homer (Jimbo) Tyre III; her sister, Pamela (Pam) Murajda.

A service will be held on Friday, February 4, 2022 at 2 P.M. at the McLane Riverview Memorial Gardens Mausoleum Chapel with Dr. Clyde Stokes and Reverend Tyler Carter officiating. The family will receive friends before the service at the Mausoleum Chapel from 1-2 P.M. Condolences to the family may be conveyed online at www.mclanecares.com. Carson McLane Funeral Home