Mary Ann Wheelis of Valdosta, 62, passed away Tuesday, February 1, 2022 a week prior to her 63rd birthday on February 8th. Born in Sarasota, FL in 1959, she was daughter to the late Reverend James A. and Christine Monroe. Mary Ann was a member of Covenant Baptist Church and a long time Bible Drill Leader alongside her husband, Roger. She recently retired from Valdosta State University. Mary Ann loved to travel and go camping.



She is survived by her husband, Roger Dale Wheelis of Valdosta, daughters and son in law, Cheryl and Daniel North of Lake Park and Holly Wheelis of Valdosta, two grandchildren, Emma Kate North and Gage Oliver North, brother, Neal E. Monroe of Texas and nephew, Chris Monroe of Ohio. She is preceded in death by her parents and her parents in law, Cherald and Juanita Wheelis.

Funeral services will be held Saturday, February 5, 2022 at eleven a. m. at the graveside at Friendship Cemetery in Hahira. Pastor Josh Poole and Pastor David Cummings will officiate. Burial will follow. The family will receive friends from five until seven p. m. Friday at the Carson McLane Funeral Home. Condolences to the family may be expressed online at www.mclanecares.com.

Flowers will be accepted or donations may be made to Bible Drill Ministry at www.bibledrillandspeakers.com.

Carson McLane Funeral Home is serving the Wheelis family.