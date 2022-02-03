Share with friends











Gina Michelle McCullers, 49, of Lake Park died Monday, January 31, 2022 at South Georgia Medical Center. She was born in Valdosta on January 23, 1973 to the late Gene Marshall Rothrock, Sr. and Judith Catherine Chaney Rothrock. Gina was a self employed painter.



She is survived by her two sons, William Danny Barrett of Lake City, FL and Zachary McCullers of Valdosta, two brothers and sisters in law, Jason Daniel and Jennifer Rothrock of Lake Park and Gene “Rocky” Marshall and Kristin Rothrock of Valdosta, Aunts, Terri Temples, Mary Lloyd, Jo Jo Wolf, Clara Jones, Barbara Hall, Linda Clark, Martha Rothrock and Joann Wallace, Uncles, Bill Rothrock and J. B. Rothrock. Gina is predeceased by her father, Gene Marshall Rothrock, Sr., her mother, Judith Catherine Chaney Croft and her uncle, Floyd Rothrock.

A memorial service will take place and will be announced by the Carson McLane Funeral Home. Condolences may be expressed online at www.mclanecares.com.

Carson McLane Funeral Home.