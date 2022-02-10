Share with friends











Anne McLeod Brown, 93, of Lake Park, died on February 8, 2022. She was born on August 16, 1928, in Miami, Florida to Roy and Florrie McLeod, who were Lowndes County natives. She graduated with honors from Miami Edison High School in 1946. She was also a graduate of Florida Christian College and Valdosta State College.

In 1947, Anne married Charles Brown, and in 1953 they settled in Lowndes County. Anne taught for several years at Lake Park School before serving as the school’s librarian in the late 1960s. She then transferred to the cataloging department of the Valdosta State College library and retired from there in 1988.

Anne was a woman of many talents and interests. She and Charles enjoyed traveling all over the United States, Canada, and Europe. They went on six mission trips to Central and South America. She enjoyed reading, playing cards (especially bridge), sewing, quilting, and golf. She was an excellent pianist and had a beautiful singing voice. Anne taught children’s Bible classes for many years, sang with the Valdosta Choral Guild, and enjoyed attending local concerts and plays. Above all, she was a devout Christian and a faithful member of the Dasher Church of Christ.

Anne was preceded in death by her parents, her sister, Sarah McLeod, and her husband, Charles, to whom she was married for over 65 years. She is survived by three sons and their wives: Douglas and Susan Brown of Albuquerque, New Mexico; Rodney and Beverly Brown of Tifton, Georgia; and Byron and Janet Brown of Valdosta. She is also survived by seven grandchildren and their spouses: David and Angela Brown of Plano, Texas; Sheri and Damon Van Buren of Monument, Colorado; Nathan Brown of Waterloo, Ontario; Anna and Lincoln Waddell of Canton, Georgia; Laura and Scott Keiser of Destrehan, Louisiana; Alison and Scott Colvin of Grandville, Michigan; Scott Brown of Valdosta, and seventeen great-grandchildren.

Funeral services will be held at the Dasher Church of Christ on Saturday, February 12, 2022, at 2:00 PM. Mr. David Nelson will officiate. Visitation will be at the church building at 1:00 PM. Graveside service and burial will immediately follow in the Dasher cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to the Dasher Church of Christ or to Georgia Christian School. Condolences may be conveyed online at www.mclanecares.com. Carson McLane Funeral Home is serving the family of Mrs. Brown.