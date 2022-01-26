Share with friends











Nancy Louise Kent, 75, of Valdosta, died on Saturday, January 22, 2022, at South Georgia Medical Center. Born in Ellsworth, Kansas on December 5, 1946, she was the daughter of the late Dale Irvine and Ruby Thomas Irvine. Nancy attended Fort Hayes Teachers College and she married Kenneth E. Kent in 1966. She loved reading, working word puzzles, and listening to music. She was an avid fan of classic western movies. Nancy was a member of Christ The King Episcopal Church.



Preceded in death by her husband of 38 years, her parents, and a sister, Linda Marbut, Nancy is survived by her three sons and two daughters-in-law, William (Johnna) Kent of Valdosta, Ralph (Sheryl Kent of Great Bend, Kansas, Edward Kent of Topeka, Kansas; two daughters and sons-in-law, Kathrine (Travis) Grounds of Burkburnett, Texas, Sarah (Zef) Luciano of Holland, Michigan; seventeen grandchildren, three great grandchildren; her sister, Elaine Fitzhugh of Ellsworth, Kansas; several nieces and nephews.

Graveside services and interment will be held on Thursday, January 27, 2022, at 2:00 p.m. at McLane Riverview Memorial Gardens. Deacon Yvette Owens will officiate. Condolences may be conveyed online at www.mclanecares.com. Carson McLane Funeral Home is serving the family.