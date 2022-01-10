Share with friends











Libby Jean Blanton, 69, of Valdosta passed away Wednesday, January 5, 2022 at Langdale Hospice House. She was born on May 5, 1952 in Valdosta to the late Havard Alfred Blanton and Blanche Grinstead Blanton.

Libby Jean was a member of Central Avenue Church of Christ and a member of LARC. She lived at Daniel Ashley Apartments for twenty-two years and loved Lowndes High School Viking football. Miss Blanton was a 1970 LHS graduate.

She is survived by her sister, Laura Nell Stephenson of Valdosta, three nephews, Tripp Stephenson, Scott Stephenson (Heather) and Bart Stephenson (Casey), three great nieces, Kimberly Stephenson (Aaron), Isabella Stephenson and Kylie Spencer, one great great niece, Layla Stephenson, one great great nephew, Dallas Jay Stephenson, numerous aunts, uncles and cousins. Libby Jean is predeceased by her parents and her brother-in-law, Buddy Stephenson.

Graveside services will be held Sunday, January 9, 2022 at 2pm at Redland Church of Christ Cemetery. The family will receive friends prior to the service from 1-2pm.



