Jackie Davis Carter, 85, of Valdosta died Tuesday, January 11, 2022 from injuries sustained in an automobile accident. She was born on January 24, 1936 in Cook County, Georgia, daughter of the late Jack L. Davis and Eloise Daniel Davis Noles and Ralph Noles. Mrs. Carter was an active member of Northside Baptist Church and was retired from Owens Illinois. She volunteered at Langdale Hospice House for many years and enjoyed spending time at the YMCA. She enjoyed working in her yard. Mrs. Carter loved her nieces and nephews as if they were her children.

Survivors include two sisters, Eunice Davis Hendricks and Cheryl Noles Trogdon both of Valdosta; two brothers and sisters in law, Bobby and Sylvia Davis of Valdosta, Pat and Sandra Davis of Hahira; her nieces and nephews, Eric and Linda Hendricks, Brett and Lynette Hendricks, Chet Hendricks, Danny and Chrisan Davis, David Davis, Beth and Tim Jackson, Sally Davis, Pat II and Dottie Davis, Dawn and Gene Ross, Dee and Kenny Ott, Lauree and Chandler Griffin, Amber Powell, Jesse Moore, Dusty Moore, Jamie Moore; numerous great nieces and great nephews and other many extended family members. She is preceded in death by a nephew, Bobby J. “Bucky” Davis, Jr.

Funeral services will be held at 3pm, Saturday, January 15, 2022 in the chapel of Carson McLane Funeral Home with Dr. Robby Foster officiating. Burial will follow in McLane Riverview Memorial Gardens. The family will receive friends on Friday, January 14, 2022 from 5-7pm at the funeral Home. Memorials may be made to the Langdale Hospice House, 2263 Pineview Drive, Valdosta, GA 31602. Condolences to the family may be conveyed online at www.mclanecares.com