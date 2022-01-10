Share with friends











Dirk Jeffrey Kitchel, 64, passed away on January 4, 2022 from injuries sustained in a fall at his home. Dirk was born on March 17, 1957 in Eugene, Oregon to Charles Kitchel and Joanne Frydenlund Carlson.

After graduating from South Eugene High School in 1975, Dirk earned a bachelor’s degree from Arizona State University. He later received both a JD in Law and a Master’s of Business Administration from the University of Memphis.

He met Cheryl McDill Kitchel in Santa Barbra, California while she was working as a traveling nurse and were married in 1991. After finishing Law School, they moved to Charleston, South Carolina. While living in Charleston, South Carolina, Dirk practiced as a criminal defense attorney.

Dirk and Cheryl moved to Valdosta in 2002. Their daughter, Savannah, was born in 2005. After Savannah’s birth he devoted his life to his daughter and her activities. Dirk was an avid supporter of Arizona State University athletics and recently took up the hobby of drone flying.

Dirk is preceded in death by his parents. He is survived by his wife and daughter of Valdosta; his sister, Jenness Roth of Memphis, Tennessee; and his brother, Scott Kitchel of Eugene, Oregon.

Services for Dirk will be held on January 8, 2022 at Carson McLane Funeral Home in Valdosta. Visitation begins at 1:00 PM followed by a memorial service at 2:00 PM.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Autism Society of America. Condolences to the family may be conveyed online at www.mclanecares.com. Carson McLane Funeral Home