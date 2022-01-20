Share with friends











Clint Purdy, 47, of Valdosta, passed away suddenly on Tuesday, January 18, 2022, at his home. Clint was born on April 28, 1974, in Valdosta. He grew up in Valdosta and graduated from Valdosta High School in 1993. He worked with his father in the family business for several years before beginning a career as an electrician in the early 2000’s. He worked as an electrician for over 20 years until the current time. He enjoyed going out to eat with friends and family. He enjoyed attending Georgia Bulldogs Games and was happy about their National Championship. He loved his family and friends, and spending time with them.



Clint is survived by his parents Steve and Sue Purdy, of Valdosta; a special aunt, whom he referred to as “Ma Kim” Hughes, of Valdosta; his brother Sam and Katie Purdy, of Cordele; sisters and brothers-in-law, Alison and Dave Pina, of Las Vegas, NV, Brooke and Rusty Scalla, of Destin, FL, Chason and Tucker Pruitt, of Fitzgerald, Alden and Kameron Walker, of Valdosta; and brother, Colt Purdy of Macon; and aunt Anita Armstrong, of Dasher. Also surviving are numerous nieces, nephews, and cousins. He was preceded in death by his grandparents Ray Purdy, Barbara and Ben Frampton, Frank and Margurite Wisenbaker, and his brother David Purdy.

A graveside service will be held at 11am on Friday, January 21, 2022, at McLane Riverview Memorial Gardens with Reverend Brian Gay officiating. Flowers will be accepted, or memorials may be made to the American Heart Association. Condolences to the family may be conveyed online at www.mclanecares.com. Carson McLane Funeral Home