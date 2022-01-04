Share with friends











Clifton Douglas Rambin, born July 31, 1942, in the Rambin Community, made his journey to heaven to be with those that went before him on January 1, 2022 at 1:40 PM. He was surrounded by his loved ones at home including his son Rob, grandson Luke and dear friend Lauren J. Crawford.



He was preceded in death by the love of his life, his wife Margie Mae Irby Rambin, his father, Hamdon Samuel Rambin, his mother, Lucy Omease Rambin (nee Walpole), and brother, William Howard Rambin. He is survived by his stepchildren, Rob Veuleman of Valdosta, GA, Danny Veuleman of Frisco, TX, Pam Trammell of Texarkana, TX, Bill Veuleman of Little Rock, AR; his sister Barbara Ann Shaw (nee Rambin) of St Louis, MO; 11 grandchildren and a host of family & friends. Finally, surviving Clifton is his cousin and confidant, Jo Ann Byrd Weaver.

Clifton spent most of his life working in the oil fields of Louisiana and the Gulf of Mexico, he also was a 20+ year volunteer firefighter for DeSoto Fire District 8. In his retired life Clifton became a state renowned wood carver and attended multiple Folk-Art Festivals throughout the state of Louisiana where he was always one of the highest requested artists in attendance. His artistry was honored in 1995 by then Governor Edwin Edwards and Speaker of the Louisiana State House of Representatives, Joe Salter when his art was placed on permanent display in the “The Creole State: An Exhibition of Louisiana Folklife” at the State Capitol Building in Baton Rouge.

Clifton loved to do anything outdoors, hunting and fishing were his favorite pastimes, as well as cooking meals for family and friends in his cast iron pots. Everyone loved to listen to him talk of growing up and all of the full memories he made. He loved passing on his knowledge to the younger generations so that his family’s founding and settlement of Southern De Soto Parish and the Rambin Community would never be forgotten.

A private graveside ceremony will be held at Spring Ridge Cemetery in Belmont, LA where he will be laid to rest next to his wife, Margie. In lieu of flowers, donations should be made to Cherry Creek Baptist Church @ 3290 Skipper Bridge Road, Valdosta, GA 31605. Condolences to the family may be conveyed online at www.mclanecares.com. Carson McLane Funeral Home