Share with friends











Carol Wimer, 83, of Valdosta passed away Friday, January 7, 2022 at Magnolia Manor in Moultrie, GA. She was born on November 25, 1938 in Butler, Taylor County, GA to the late Artis and Ruby Simpson. Mrs. Wimer was a homemaker and a member of Ousley Baptist Church. She enjoyed sewing, taking care of her family and liked to cook and can vegetables.

Mrs. Wimer is survived by her sons and daughters in law, Kenneth and Debbie Wimer of Eufaula, OK, Richard and Dorothy Wimer of Lake Park, GA, Robert Wimer of Bloomingdale, GA, daughter and son in law, Darli and James DeVane of Valdosta, GA, eighteen grandchildren, Kristina Gozevich (Chris), Valerie Burns (Jeff), Christopher Wimer, Laci Moore (Norman), Chad Wimer (Christy), Brian Wimer (Jaime), Jennifer James (Daniel), Stephanie Broughton (Brian), Stacy Welch (Marcus), Ashley Cavett, Aubrey Cavett, James DeVane (Jess), Rachel DeVane, Kimberlee Foley (Micky), Jordon Wimer, Jessica Ruff (Chris), Kirstin Dawkins (Josh), Jarrod Ioakim (Jessi) and thirty-one great grandchildren. She is preceded in death by her parents, her husband, Kenneth J. Wimer, Sr., her grandson, John Trevino, her brother, Thomas Simpson and her sister, Faye Rountree.

Funeral services will be held Thursday, January 13, 2022 at one p. m. in the chapel of the Carson McLane Funeral Home with Reverend Tommy Bussey officiating. Burial will follow in Sunset Hill Cemetery. The family will receive friends from five until seven p. m. Wednesday at the funeral home. Condolences to the family may be expressed online at www.mclanecares.com. Carson McLane Funeral Home.