Shiloh Back, 70, of Valdosta, passed away Tuesday, November 30, 2021 surrounded by his loving family. He was born May 30, 1951 in Sunman, Indiana to the late Shilow and Margaret Back.



Shiloh was a big, loud, fun, happy ray of sunshine in this world. This man also had all the qualities of the fruit of the spirit. Shiloh never met a stranger. If Shiloh loved you, you knew it. He was such a joy to be around, always encouraging others with his contagious joy for life. He always had a story, a smile, and most definitely a hug, and usually something he grilled!

Shiloh’s joy in life was his family. At a young age his family moved to Hahira, GA. A town that he loved with everything he had, just as he loved his country. Shiloh served and fought for our country serving proudly in the U.S. Army and was a proud veteran. Shiloh was also a Mason for many years and loved serving his fellow man. He was also a member of the Hahira Lions Club and The Hahira Historical Society. Shiloh loved life, NASCAR, the Georgia Bulldogs, camping, riding in the golf cart every day with his love, summers in Daytona Beach each year with dear old friends, but most of all, his family.

Shiloh is survived by his loving wife, Lisa Cooper Back; his daughters, Sabrina Baker and Wendy Newman of Hahira; his son, Coleman Miley of Valdosta; his grandchildren, Zack Baker serving through our U.S. Army in Germany, twins Tori Baker and Tyler Baker of Knoxville, TN, and Mack Miley of Atlanta, GA; his brother and sister-in-law, Glenn and Angie Back of Cocoa, FL; sister-in-law, Kathy Bonner of Valdosta, brothers-in-law, Chuck and Jennifer Cooper of Leesburg, GA, brother-in-law, Tony Brigdon of Cocoa, FL, sister-in-law, Debbie Back of Cocoa, FL, Ray Poe of Valdosta, GA; numerous nieces and nephews; his family; his girls; and loving pets, Callie and Kendall. He was preceded in death by his parents; sisters, Wanda Ellis and Trena Brigdon; brothers, Gary Back and Dale Back, sister-in-law, Debbie Poe.

Graveside services for Shiloh Back will be held at 1 p.m. Sunday, December 5, 2021 at Providence Community Church in Brooks County, GA, casual dress please. In lieu of flowers the family asks that memorials be made to The Hahira Lions Club, 6445 Meadow Creek Rd., Hahira, GA, 31632 or The Humane Society in Valdosta, GA. Condolences to the family may be expressed online at www.mclanecares.com. Carson McLane Funeral Home