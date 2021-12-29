Share with friends











Oree Brantley Spradley, 76, of Valdosta, died on Monday, December 27, 2021, at South Georgia Medical Center. He was born on February 15, 1945, in Quitman, Georgia to the late Mason Franklin and Ada Ruth Williams Spradley. Mr. Spradley was a veteran of the United States Army and served in Vietnam. He enjoyed fishing, singing and dancing, but above all, loved his family and his wife with all of his heart. Mr. Spradley had been a self-employed painter, working as a sub-contractor, and was a member of Swilley Hill Church of God.



He is survived by the love of his life, his wife, Cathy Spradley of Valdosta; a son and daughter-in-law, Kenneth and Kyna Spradley of Tennessee; five daughters and a son-in-law, Melissa Layman, Jamie Thompson, and Leann and Lewis Wisenbaker, all of Valdosta, Donna Martin of San Antonio, Texas, and Patricia Ganzer of Valdosta; 14 grandchildren and 12 great-grandchildren; a god-grandson, Alex Williams of Atlanta; his sister, Betty Ruth White of Valdosta; a brother and sister-in-law, Buddy and Nell Spradley of Homerville; several nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his sister, Eloise Yeomans.

A graveside service for Oree Brantley Spradley will be held on Thursday, December 30, 2021, at 2 p.m. at Copeland Cemetery with Rev. Andy Pearson officiating. The family will receive friends from 12:30 p.m. until 1:30 p.m. at the Carson McLane Funeral Home on Thursday. Condolences to the family may be conveyed online at www.mclanecares.com. Carson McLane.