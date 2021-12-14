Share with friends











Olin Earl Yarbrough, Sr., 73, of Valdosta, passed away on Saturday, December 11, 2021 at his residence. He was born at Little Griffin Hospital on April 22, 1948 to the late James William Yarbrough, Sr. and Erbie Hooker Yarbrough and raised in Remerton, GA. Mr. Yarbrough was a tree surgeon for Southern Tree Service with over 30 years in the tree service. He enjoyed fishing, including crab baskets, and working in his yard. He loved being outdoors and riding four wheelers. He will be missed by his friends and family who he loved spending time with. Mr. Yarbrough was of the Baptist faith.



Mr. Yarbrough is survived by his daughter, Torina B. Yarbrough, of Valdosta; three sons, Olin Earl Yarbrough, Jr. of Suwanne, FL, Timothy Wayne Yarbrough, of Chiefland, FL, and Wendell Wayne Yarbrough, of Valdosta; his seven grandchildren, Ashley Bonita Yarbrough, Karen Michelle Yarbrough, both of Valdosta, Kiona Brasheed Jackson, of New York, Robin Lee Yarbrough, Krystal Lee Yarbrough, Brandi Lee Yarbrough, and Amy Elizabeth Boykin, all of Valdosta; his great grandchildren, Kaiden Wallace Yarbrough, Madison Mykenszie Johnson, Macee Blayne Dillon, Benjamin Franklin Jackson; and his sister Cheryl Seagul. Mr. Yarbrough was preceded in death by his parents, brother, James Williams Yarbrough, Jr., and great grandchildren, Jacquze Jackson, and Jeffrey Yarbrough.

The funeral service for Mr. Yarbrough will be at 2pm on Wednesday, December 15, 2021 in the chapel of the Carson McLane Funeral Home. Burial will follow at Sunset Hill Cemetery. The family will receive friends prior to the service from 1-2pm. Condolences to the family may be conveyed online at www.mclanecares.com. Carson McLane Funeral Home.