//Georgia Launches “Eyes on the Road” Missing Children Campaign

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ATLANTA – Georgia launches “Eyes on the Road” campaign partnering with businesses to help locate missing children statewide.

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ATLANTA, GA – Georgia Attorney General Chris Carr has launched the “Eyes on the Road” Campaign, a public safety initiative to locate and recover missing children throughout the state. This effort is led by Carr’s Human Trafficking Prosecution Unit and seeks to further engage the private sector in the fight to combat human trafficking in Georgia. Several companies are already participating in this initiative, including the United Parcel Service (UPS), RaceTrac, TAT (Truckers Against Trafficking), and the Georgia Hotel & Lodging Association (GHLA).

“The majority of our human trafficking cases involve a missing child, and we’re using all available resources to safely bring them home,” said Georgia Attorney General Chris Carr. “By partnering with UPS, RaceTrac, Truckers Against Trafficking, and GHLA, we’re able to expand our footprint and save even more lives. We will never stop fighting to protect our most vulnerable Georgians.”

“Our business community already plays a key role in making Georgia a leader in the fight against human trafficking, and this new campaign will allow them to take an even more active position in rescuing survivors,” said Georgia First Lady Marty Kemp. “Human traffickers thrive when they can hide in plain sight, which is why steps like this that create eyes and ears statewide are so important.”

Participating companies will receive “Be on the Lookout” alerts for missing children, along with clear, actionable steps to report any sightings. By joining the campaign, organizations become a vital part of a statewide network working to bring children home safely.

“A trained and engaged driver workforce dedicated to making a simple phone call can and will change lives,” said UPS.

“Attorney General Carr is a leader in fighting human trafficking throughout Georgia because he brings together the many stakeholders needed to make a real impact on this crime,” said Esther Goetsch, Executive Director of TAT (Truckers Against Trafficking). “We are proud to stand alongside his efforts and to support partners like UPS and others who are leading the way – by training and equipping their drivers to stay vigilant and be on the lookout. Together, we can make Georgia a safer place for all!”

“On behalf of the Georgia Hotel & Lodging Association (GHLA), we are proud to stand alongside Attorney General Chris Carr and his team in the fight to eradicate the evil of human trafficking,” said Chris Hardman, President and CEO of the Georgia Hotel & Lodging Association. “Georgia’s hotel industry has long been a national leader in training and prevention, and the ‘Eyes on the Road’ Campaign builds on that commitment in a powerful and meaningful way. By equipping hotel teams with real-time tools to identify and report missing children, those most vulnerable to exploitation, we are strengthening our ability to act when it matters most. This initiative is about more than training and awareness – it is about action and ultimately saving lives. Through the ‘Eyes on the Road’ campaign and the industry’s efforts to stop trafficking before it starts, we are sending a clear message: There is NO Room for Trafficking in Georgia.”

How the “Eyes on the Road” Campaign Works

Step 1: Sign up your business

Fill out the webform to sign-up and designate a Point Person – someone in your company who will act as the liaison for the “Eyes on the Road” Campaign.

Step 2: Receive alerts

Your Point Person will receive missing child alerts and campaign materials via email.

Note: Alerts are only sent when credible information or sightings are needed.

Step 3: Distribute internally

The Point Person shares alerts that correspond to your company’s policies and procedures.

Step 4: Reports tips securely

Encourage staff to report any sightings or suspicious activity in response to the alerts.

For questions, contact eyesontheroad@law.ga.gov.

About the Attorney General’s Human Trafficking Prosecution Unit

In 2019, with the support of Governor Brian Kemp, First Lady Marty Kemp and leaders in the Georgia General Assembly, Attorney General Chris Carr created the first-of-its-kind statewide Human Trafficking Prosecution Unit.

Since its inception, the Human Trafficking Prosecution Unit has secured more than 70 criminal convictions and rescued and assisted over 200 children. This Unit is based in Atlanta, with regional, satellite prosecutors and investigators in Macon and Augusta.

The Human Trafficking Prosecution Unit is housed in the Attorney General’s Prosecution Division, which also includes Carr’s Gang Prosecution Unit, his White Collar and Cyber Crime Unit, and his Organized Retail Crime Unit.