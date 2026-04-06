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VALDOSTA – Dancing with the Valdosta Stars returns April 18 to raise scholarship funds for music, theatre, and dance students.

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VALDOSTA — Valdosta State University’s favorite dance competition is gearing up for another season of memorable routines and making dreams come true.

VSU’s Music Scholarship Alliance and Golden Circle Scholarship and Support Fund Board will present Dancing with the Valdosta Stars 2026 at 6 p.m. on Saturday, April 18, at the James H. Rainwater Conference Center. Admission is $125 per person or $1,200 for a table that seats 10 people. Limited $1,500 sponsorship tables are also available.

Eight couples — one local “star” paired with one local “pro” — will dance for the Audience Favorite Award and help raise much-needed funds for music, theatre, and dance scholarships. They are:

• Elisa Ray dancing with Nemo Rico. Text DWTSV9 to 71777 to support this team.

• Amanda Hoch dancing with David Cooper. Text DWTSV3 to 71777 to support this team.

• Debbie Paine dancing with Joe Mason. Text DWTSV7 to 71777 to support this team.

• Carla Holmes dancing with Mattis Ahlgrimm. Text DWTSV4 to 71777 to support this team.

• Chris Jones dancing with Melissa Pihos. Text DWTSV5 to 71777 to support this team.

• Dr. Daniel Bennett dancing with Blair Andersen. Text DWTSV2 to 71777 to support this team.

• Estel Powell dancing with Elinor Fenimore. Text DWTSV8 to 71777 to support this team.

• Kevin Noviello dancing with Carol Berthos. Text DWTSV6 to 71777 to support this team.

During the competition attendees will receive a token to drop in their favorite couple’s ballot box; these tokens are valued at $125. Additional votes may be cast by dropping cash or checks into a favorite couple’s ballot box at the event.

Early voting has already started, and anyone can participate by text or by making an online donation at https://fundraise.givesmart.com/e/EqwLlw?vid=1pkukx . Online voting ends at noon on competition day. Text voting ends after the final dance.

Dancing with the Valdosta Stars has raised more than $575,000 for scholarships since it started in 2012.