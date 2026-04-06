//AT&T Gift Provides 50 Laptops to Valdosta State Students

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VALDOSTA – Valdosta State students receive 50 laptops through AT&T and University System of Georgia partnership.

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VALDOSTA — Valdosta State University students now have greater access to the technology they need to succeed thanks to a recent gift of 50 laptop computers, made possible through a partnership between AT&T and the University System of Georgia Foundation.

The laptops, valued at $18,500, are part of a statewide initiative that has provided 1,250 students across the University System of Georgia with reliable, up-to-date technology to support their academic work. The effort reflects a shared commitment to removing barriers and ensuring students have the tools they need both in and out of the classroom.

At VSU, the laptops were distributed to students with the greatest need through a collaborative effort between the VSU Foundation and the university’s New Media Center. Students who frequently relied on checking out laptops from campus resources were prioritized, helping ensure the devices went to those who needed consistent access the most.

“Access to reliable technology is no longer optional; it is essential,” said Rick Munroe, vice president for University Advancement. “We are grateful to AT&T and the University System of Georgia Foundation for their partnership and for investing in our students.”

Each laptop is now the personal property of the student recipient, allowing for continued use throughout their academic journey. The devices came with a one-year hardware warranty and access to technical support, providing students with reliable tools they can depend on.

Through this initiative, 50 VSU students now have the technology needed to stay connected, complete coursework, and continue progressing toward graduation, an impact that will be felt far beyond the classroom.

On the Web:

https://www.valdosta.edu/administration/advancement/vsu-foundation