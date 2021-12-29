Share with friends











Mary Elizabeth Nicholson Wysong, 93, of Barney, passed away on Sunday, December 26, 2021 at South Georgia Medical Center. She was born in Valdosta on September 3, 1928 to the late Thomas Nicholson and Annell Sutton Nicholson. Mrs. Wysong was a mother, homemaker, and loved to do crafts. She volunteered at Baptist Hospital in Miami for over 10 years. Her late husband Earle Donald Wysong was the owner/operator of Wysong Oil Company in Homestead, FL, and owned Donny’s Trim and Upholstery in Lexington, KY. She spent her retirement years traveling between Kentucky and Florida before settling in Georgia.



Mrs. Wysong is survived by her daughter, Mary Nell (Albert) Raines of Barney, GA; son Earle D. (Laura) Wysong II, of Paris, KY; son John T. (Sheila) Wysong, of Lakeland, GA; her grandchildren, Earle R. Raines, of Barney, Amiee Marie (Chris) Lamb, of Georgetown, KY, Earle D. (Rana) Wysong III of Lexington, KY, and Thomas B. Wysong, of Baycliff, TX; and ten great grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents, husband Earle Donald Wysong, and two brothers, William Norman Nicholson and Dorman Allen Nicholson.

Funeral services will be held at 11am on Friday, December 31, 2021 in the chapel of the Carson McLane Funeral Home. The family will receive friends on Thursday from 6-8pm at the funeral home. Condolences to the family may be conveyed online at www.mclanecares.com. Carson McLane Funeral Home