Jewell Ann Christian, 85, of Valdosta died on Wednesday, December 1, 2021, at her residence. She was born on November 4, 1936, to the late Jewell Doss and Pauline Waller Leak. Mrs. Christian retired from the Griffin Corporation where she served at the administrative assistant to the president, Mr. R.A. Griffin. She attended Valdosta State University and was a member of the Beta club. She was also involved with and a member of the Toastmasters, the sewing club, and the First Christian Church Missionary Society, and was a member of First Christian Church.



She is survived by her husband, David Christian, Sr., of Valdosta; her son, Warren Jay Christian also of Valdosta; her grandchildren, Matt Christian of Valdosta, Kyle Christian and his fiancé Erica Bigham both of Atlanta, Ryan Christian of Valdosta, and Jessica Christian and her fiancé Saliba Bajalia both of Jacksonville, Florida; her great-granddaughter, Hannah Morrow of Jacksonville, Florida. Mrs. Christian was preceded in death by her son, David Christian, Jr.

A memorial service for Jewell Ann Christian will be held at 2 p.m. on Sunday, December 12, 2021 at First Christian Church with Rev. John Chick officiating. The family will receive friends following the service. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made in memory of Mrs. Jewell Christian to First Christian Church, P.O. Box 4750, Valdosta, GA 31604. Condolences to the family may be conveyed online at www.mclanecares.com. Carson McLane