Don Dewayne (Boo) Carpenter, 55, of Valdosta, passed away on Sunday, December 5, 2021 at Tallahassee, FL following a sudden illness. He was born in Valdosta on August 19, 1966 to Donnie and Lynda Sauls Carpenter. He was the owner of Carpenter Logging. Don was a member of Lake Park First Baptist Church. He enjoyed deer hunting and being on his farm in Dixie, GA. He was a Lowndes High School Vikings football fan, and an Atlanta Braves baseball fan.



Boo is survived by his wife Alisa Moore Carpenter, of Valdosta; daughter and son-in-law Maci (Scooter) and Quade Hall of Lake Park; son Chason Dewayne Carpenter and fiancée Emilie Simpson of Hahira; stepson and his wife, Auldon Crown and Kendyl Crown of Valdosta; grandchildren, Harper Hall, Quade Lyndsey, Hayes Crown; his parents Donnie and Lynda Carpenter of Lake Park; his brother and sister-in-law Mickey and Denise Carpenter; nieces, Tristen, Kirsten, and Paisley Carpenter; his mother-in-law Jean Moore, of Valdosta; sister-in-law and brother-in-law Rhonda and James Thagard, of Valdosta; his aunts and uncles, Linda and John Cloyd, Cheryl and Tony Moore, Cindy Adams, Debbie and Frank Avant, Martha Ann Hay, Roger and Lisa Carpenter, Molly Sauls, Shirley Monick. He was preceded in death by his aunts and uncles, Lee and Lois Carpenter, Roy and Eldora Sauls, Lee Carpenter, Robert Carpenter, Richard Carpenter, Ronnie Carpenter, Teresa Carpenter, Randall Sauls, Larry Sauls, and Carolyn Blanchard.

A funeral service will be held at 2pm on Wednesday, December 8, 2021 at Lake Park First Baptist Church with Reverend Robert Dawson and Reverend Stanley Luke officiating. Burial will follow at Hickory Grove Cemetery. The family will receive friends on Tuesday from 6-8pm at the Carson McLane Funeral Home in Valdosta. Condolences to the family may be conveyed online at www.mclanecares.com Carson McLane Funeral Home