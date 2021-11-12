Share with friends











Tony Homer Martin, May 17, 1950 – November 9, 2021, a proud veteran of the United States Army passed away Tuesday, November 9, 2021. He was the son of Alma and Homer Martin of Hahira, GA. At the age of 18 Tony enlisted in the Army. He valued this service highly and attained the rank of Sgt. As part of this service Tony received a purple heart and several other medals. He served eight years. Later Tony became a carpenter as a trade until retiring.



He is survived by his wife of 43 years, Sybil Stephens Martin, daughter, Lisa Boykin, son, Brad Goolsby (Leslie), daughter, Tracy Newman (Wayne), daughter, Roxanna Casper (Mike), daughter, Toni Martin, son, Buck Frier (Ashley), grandchildren, Blake Goolsby (Ashlee), Brandon Goolsby (Chae), Garth Robinson, Blaine Robinson, Triston Jernigan (Daisy), Austin Goolsby, Colin Goolsby, Brady Casper, Reid Casper, Troy Matheny, Jessi Boykin (Jarrod), Taylor Prochot (Jeremiah), Hannah Boykin (Stella) and Blakely Casper, great grandchildren, Jordyn Frier, Braelyn Frier, Clay Frier, Dallas Goolsby, Adley Ioakim, LiLee Goolsby, Everleigh Jernigan, Ray Leigh Jernigan and Hollie Jernigan and many other family members that he loved. Tony is preceded in death by his parents, Alma and Homer Martin, brothers, Tommy Martin, Wayne Martin, Jack Martin and sister, Ellen Stalvey.

Tony was a loving Father, Husband and Papa. He loved hunting, fishing and will be greatly missed.

A memorial service honoring the life of Tony will be held Saturday, December 11, 2021 at two p. m. at the Martin McLane Funeral Home in Hahira. In lieu of flowers donations can be made to Regency Southern Care Hospice.

Martin McLane Funeral Home, Hahira, GA.