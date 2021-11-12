Share with friends











Myrtle Ruth Harnage, of Valdosta, died on Monday, November 8, 2021, at South Georgia Medical Center. Born in Manor, on March 31, 1945, Myrtle was the daughter of the late R.N. and Aleen Fender. She was a loving homemaker who cared for her family, loved cooking, and kept a Children’s Day Care in her home for 40 years. Myrtle loved to watch her hummingbirds and enjoyed the canine companionship of her fur baby “Little Bit.” She was a member of Pleasant Way Baptist Church at Naylor.



Survivors are her loving husband of 38 years, David Harnage of Valdosta; daughters, Darlene (Jimmy) Lehman of Valdosta, Connie (Kenny) Haskins of Lake Park; Shelia (Jesse) Stinson of Pinehurst, sons, David Shane Harnage, Boyd Harnage and Chris Harnage all of Waycross; grandchildren, Tia (Roger) Keene, Christy Morgan, Heather Haskins, James (Vanessa) Everett all of Valdosta; great grandchildren, Gracee Keene, Jaylen DeLoach, Ford Keene, Dacey DeLoach. Emma Everett; great great grandchild, Grace Lynn Keene.

Mrs. Harnage was preceded in death by her parents, a sister, Betty Barfield, and brothers, Buddy Fender, Ott Fender, James Fender and Richard Fender.

Funeral services will be on Saturday, November 13, 2021, at 2:00 p.m. at the Carson McLane Funeral Home Chapel. Brother Wayne Hughes will officiate. Interment will follow at Good Hope Cemetery. The family will receive friends at the funeral home from 1:00 p.m. until 2:00 p.m. on Saturday. Condolences may be conveyed online at www.mclanecares.com.