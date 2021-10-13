Share with friends











Nancy Patricia Kelly, 82, of Valdosta, died on Wednesday, September 27, 2021, at South Georgia Medical Center. She was born in Charleston, West Virginia on September 2, 1939, to the late Robert Lee and Tessie Duncan Hypes. She had been employed with Pilgrims as a processor and was a true country girl who loved her family. She was a crafty person and loved to crochet. Mrs. Kelly was of the Methodist faith.



She is survived by two daughters and son-in-law, Dreamialyne Kelly of Clyattville, and Bonnie and Richard O’Neal of Hahira; six grandchildren and fourteen great-grandchildren; she was preceded in death by her former husband, Charles Ivan Kelly

A graveside service for Nancy Kelly will be held on Thursday, October 14, 2021 at 4pm at the Stockton Baptist Church Cemetery. Condolences to the family may be conveyed online at www.mclanecares.com. Carson McLane