Melba Davis, 84, of Hahira, died on Wednesday, October 20, 2021, at Berrien Nursing Home following a lengthy illness. She was born on May 2, 1937, in Nichols, Georgia to the late Melvin and Addie Bagley Wolfe. Mrs. Davis was a homemaker and of the Church of God faith. She was known for her kind, gentle and loving spirit and was a faithful servant for her Lord. She put her family and others above herself and ensured that their needs were met. Mrs. Davis’ children described her as a true Proverbs 31 woman.
Mrs. Davis is survived by her husband of 69 years, Joseph Davis; her son, Jerry Davis, and her daughter and son-in-law, Becky and Frank Briggs all of Hahira; her son and daughter-in-law, Bruce and Renee Davis of Lake Park; 11 grandchildren and 3 great-grandchildren; two brothers and sisters-in-law, Wallace and Susan Wolfe, and Don and Sharon Wolfe all of Blackshear; her sister and brother-in-law, Martha and Mike Sansone. She was preceded in death by three children, Joe Davis, Darlene Davis and Jackie Archer.
A graveside service for Melba Davis will be held at 2 p.m. on Sunday, October 24, 2021 at the Cat Creek Primitive Baptist Church Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 4-6 p.m. on Saturday evening at the Carson McLane Funeral Home. Condolences to the family may be conveyed online at www.mclanecares.com. Carson McLane.
