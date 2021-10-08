Share with friends











Charles Randall ”Randy” Adle passed away Wednesday, October 6, 2021, it his home, surrounded by family. Mr. Adle was born on April 8, 1949, in Lexington, Nebraska. Charles was a proud veteran of the Air Force. Charles married his wife of 51 years, Linda Adle, on April 9, 1971. He was an avid street rodder, member of the N.S.R.A., and could be seen at any car show in the area. Charles could be found fishing, hunting with friends, or restoring vintage automobiles. He loved spending time with his wife, grandkids, and close friends.

Survivors include his wife, Linda Adle of Valdosta; daughter, Shannon Adle; granddaughter Anjileeze Garcia; grandson; Luis Garcia; Sisters Janet Wagner and Joan Lindekugel of Cozad. Charles leaves behind several nieces & nephews. He is preceded in death by his mother, Mildred Adle; Father, Norton Adle; Infant brother, and close nephew, Shane Stauffer.

Services will be held for Charles in Cozad, Nebraska. Condolences to the family may be conveyed online on the obituary page at www.mclanecares.com. Carson McLane Funeral Home