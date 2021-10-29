Share with friends











Cecil Edward Via, 82 of Byron, died on Wednesday, October 27, 2021, at Houston Medical Center in Warner Robins. Formerly of Valdosta and Jonesville, Virginia, Cecil was born on February 5, 1939, in Jonesville. He served in the U.S. Air Force for more than 20 years. His military assignments were varied, including Moody Air Force Base, Shaw Air Force Base at Sumter, South Carolina, Robins Air Force Base, Warner Robins, Thailand, Hickam Air Force Base in Hawaii, and Kirkland Air Force Base in New Mexico. Retiring at Robins in 1976, Cecil began a career with Civil Service until his final retirement in 1989. Fondly known to his grandchildren as “Honey”, Cecil enjoyed bowling, traveling, fishing, and coin collecting. He was an avid reader and an adept history buff. He was an American Legion Member and was a Christian of the Lutheran faith.



Preceded in death by his father, Samuel Edward Via, stepmother, Isabel Ellis Via, mother, Bessie Carrol McBride, stepfather, Kenneth McBride, and a brother-in-law, Jimmie Womack; Cecil is survived by his beloved wife, Anne Cowart Via of Byron, a son, Michael E. and Peggy Via of W. Palm Beach, Florida, daughter, Donna A., and Jeff Flournoy of Perry; grandchildren and great grandchildren. Other family includes his brother, Sam E. Via of Kodak, Tennessee, sisters, Ramona Via Womack of Purcellville, Virginia, M. Jeanette (John) Turner of Viera, Florida, and several nieces and nephews.

Graveside services with Military Honors will be held at Cat Creek Cemetery in Lowndes County on Sunday, October 31, 2021 at 2:00 p.m. The family will receive friends at the Carson McLane Funeral Home on Saturday evening from 6 until 8 p.m. Condolences may be conveyed online at www.mclanecarescom.