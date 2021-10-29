Share with friends











Billy R. Bolen, 80, of Valdosta died Monday, October 25, 2021 at South Georgia Medical Center. He was the son of the late Roy D. and Marie Dickens Bolen.

Billy is survived by his brother and sister in law, James and Nancy Bolen of Eaton, his life partner, Peter Van Horn of Valdosta, a niece, Shannon and nephew, Chris. He is preceded in death by a brother, Howard Bolen.

In keeping with Billy’s request he will be cremated and no formal services will be held. Condolences to the family may be conveyed online at www.mclanecares.com Carson McLane Funeral Home.