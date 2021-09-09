Share with friends











William Lee Barkley, Jr., 59, of Valdosta, died on Monday, September 6, 2021, at Holly Hill Nursing Home following a lengthy illness. He was born on December 5, 1961, in Valdosta to the late William Sr., and Beatrice Dozier Barkley and has been a lifelong resident of this area. He was known as a people person, loved to hunt and fish, but above all he loved spending time with his family, especially his grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Mr. Barkley was of the Baptist faith and was a retired Correctional Officer with the Georgia Department of Corrections.



He is survived by his wife of 39, years, Virginia Barkley of Valdosta; two daughters and sons-in-law, Mildred and Jason Reese of Valdosta and Amanda and Eric Johnston of Quitman; a son and daughter-in-law, Travis Barkley and Rebecca Richardson of Cherry Lake, Florida; 13 grandchildren and 3 great-grandchildren; a sister, Betty Jerkins of Florida. Mr. Barkley was preceded in death by three sisters, Kathy Barkley, Donna Addison, and Nancy Johansen, and two brothers, Jackie Anderson, and Jimmy Barkley.

William Lee Barkley, Jr., will be cremated according to his wishes and there are no formal services scheduled. Condolences to the family may be conveyed online at www.mclanecares.com. Carson McLane.