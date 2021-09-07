Share with friends











Robert Owens “Bob” Decesare, Sr. passed away on Friday, September 3, 2021 due to non COVID related complications.

Funeral services will be held at 2pm on Monday, September 13, 2021 at Park Avenue United Methodist Church. Entombment will follow at the Mausoleum at McLane Riverview Memorial Gardens. The family will receive friends on Sunday from 5-7 pm at the Carson McLane Funeral Home. Condolences to the family may be conveyed online at www.mclanecares.com. Carson McLane Funeral Home.