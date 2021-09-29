Share with friends











Jacqueline Davis Archer, 55, of Hahira died Sunday, September 26, 2021 at Colquitt Regional Medical Center. She was born in Hahira on December 17, 1965 and had lived in Jacksonville for many years before moving back to this area. Mrs. Archer was a member of the Pentecostal Church and retired para professional with schools in Jacksonville, Florida.

Survivors include her two daughters, Ashellie Douglas, Taylor Rettew and Cory Ward; her grandchildren, Elijah Rettew and Gayle Annie Douglas; her parents, Jake and Melba Davis of Hahira; her brothers, Jerry Davis, Bruce Davis and her sister, Becky Briggs; her cousin, Sonya Davis and many cousins, aunts and uncles. She is preceded in death by her sister, Darlene Davis; her brother, Joe Davis and a cousin, Kelvin B. Davis, her aunt and uncle, Brenda and Nate Davis.



Graveside services will be held at 11am, Thursday, September 30, 2021 at Cat Creek Cemetery with Pastor Dennis Rowland officiating. The family will receive friends on Wednesday from 6-8pm at the Carson McLane Funeral Home. Condolences to the family may be conveyed online at www.mclanecares.com Carson McLane Funeral Home.