Willie Jerome Yarbrough, 88 of Valdosta, died on Friday, August 6, 2021, after a short illness. Born in Colquitt, GA on August 8, 1932, to the late Marvin E. & Effie Parker Yarbrough, the Yarbrough’s soon moved to Valdosta, where Mr. Yarbrough attended Valdosta High School. He then joined the U.S. Navy and served during the Korean Conflict. After the war, he returned to Atlanta, where he worked at Martin’s Furniture Store. In the mid 1960’s he moved back to Valdosta where he started Yarbrough’s Furniture Store. He operated Yarbrough’s for a decade before selling the store to his brother and moving to Florida. He moved back to Valdosta in the early 1980’s and worked as a painter at Crackin’ Good Bakery until his retirement. Mr. Yarbrough loved dancing and enjoyed fishing. He also continued to enjoy his skill as a cook that began in his Navy days and was a member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.



Survivors include his wife, Joy Yarbrough, of Valdosta; three daughters and two sons in law, Linda & Lee Starling, of Chapin, SC, Angela & Craig Trimble of Calhoun, and Carla Yarbrough Greene of Largo, FL; three sons and two daughters in law, Steve & Marilyn Yarbrough of Gadsden, AL, Tony & Diane Yarbrough of Calhoun, and Jerry Yarbrough of Gadsden, AL; 11 grandchildren and 15 great grandchildren. Also surviving are a sister and brother in law, Joyce & Harvey Boyd, and a sister in law, Bettye Yarbrough, all of Valdosta. He is preceded in death by a sister Gloria Williams and a brother Bobby Lee Yarbrough.

A funeral for Mr. Yarbrough will be held at 2 p.m. on Tuesday, August 10, 2021, in the chapel of Carson McLane Funeral Home. Burial will follow at Sunset Hill Cemetery. The family will receive friends at the funeral home on Tuesday from 1 p.m. until service time. Condolences may be conveyed to the family on the obituary page of www.mclanecares.com Carson McLane Funeral Home